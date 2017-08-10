Leeds put to the sword by Wakefield

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Wakefield ended their losing streak in style as they cruised to victory over Leeds Rhinos 38-6.

Jacob Miller put in an outstanding display on his return from a broken leg, scoring one of Wakefield’s six tries against a sub-par Leeds side.

For Chris Chester’s side, it was a much-needed victory after four defeats in six games, with the win holding added significance after moving back into the top four.

The sides exchanged early tries via Joe Arundel and Adam Cuthbertson.

But it was one-way traffic after that. Ben Jones-Bishop, Scott Grix and Miller all scored before the break, with Matty Ashurst and Bill Tupou scored in the second-half to wrap up the win.

Wakefield: 1 Scott Grix, 5 Jones-Bishop, 4 Reece Lyne, 18 Joe Arundel, 3 Bill Tupou, 6 Jacob Miller, 7 Liam Finn, 20 David Fifita, 9 Kyle Wood, 10 Anthony England, 11 Danny Kirmond, 12 Matty Ashurst, 13 Tinirau Arona. Subs: 23 Keegan Hirst, 20 Chris Annakin, 32 Dean Hadley, 33 James Hasson.

Tries: Arundel, Jones-Bishop, Grix, Miller, Ashurst, Tupou

Goals: Finn 7

Leeds: 1 Ashton Golding, 2 Tom Briscoe, 3 Kallum Watkins, 14 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ryan Hall, 4 Joel Moon, 6 Danny McGuire, 10 Adam Cuthbertson, 9 Matt Parcell, 16 Brad Singleton, 13 Stevie Ward, 11 Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 12 Carl Abblet. Subs: 20 Anthony Mullally, 18 Jimmy Keinhorst, 7 Rob Burrow, 15 Brett Delaney.

Tries: Cuthbertson

Goals: Watkins