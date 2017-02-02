Leeds quartet join Bradford

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Bradford Bulls have completed month-long loan deals for four Leeds Rhinos players.

Jordan Lilley, a regular for the Rhinos last year, will be joined by Sam Hallas, Josh Jordan-Roberts and Mikolaj Oledzki at Odsal as the Bulls boost their ranks ahead of the season.

“We are really pleased to announce a close collaboration with Leeds Rhinos that has enabled us to bring in some players with Super League experience,” said Bradford co-owner Andrew Chalmers.

“I’d like to thank Gary Hetherington for the help he has given us and we will look to continue to develop this relationship for the benefit of all the stakeholders.”

Leeds Rhinos CEO Gary Hetherington said: “We have a dual-registration agreement with Featherstone Rovers which works extremely well.

“That is unaltered, however, we are looking to support Bradford Bulls where we can, both through their rugby department and off the field as well.

“To that end, four players will be going on a month’s loan, initially, to bolster the Bradford Bulls first team squad.

“That is effective immediately.”