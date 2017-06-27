Leeds recall Lilley ahead of Saints clash

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos have recalled Jordan Lilley and named him in their 19-man squad to face St Helens.

Lilley, 20, has been on loan at Bradford, but he looks set to feature for the Rhinos on Thursday with Rob Burrow still struggling with a shoulder injury while Danny McGuire has been handed a Grade C charge for foul language towards a match official.

Brett Ferres will also miss the game with a knee injury and Ashton Golding is also a doubt, but Carl Ablett is set for a return after recovering from tonsillitis.

Jordan Baldwinson and Jack Ormondroyd have also been named in the squad.

Meanwhile, Saints have recalled Ryan Morgan in the only change to the 19-man squad following their victory over Salford.

Mark Percival has been named despite a disciplinary hearing at the RFL last night for a Grade C charge.

RHINOS: 1. Ashton Golding, 2. Tom Briscoe, 3. Kallum Watkins, 4. Joel Moon, 5. Ryan Hall, 8. Keith Galloway, 9. Matt Parcell, 10. Adam Cuthbertson, 11. Jamie Jones-Buchanan, 12. Carl Ablett, 13. Stevie Ward, 14. Liam Sutcliffe, 16. Brad Singleton, 17. Mitch Garbutt, 20. Anthony Mullally, 23. Jack Ormondroyd, 24. Jordan Baldwinson, 25. Jordan Lilley, 31. Jack Walker.

SAINTS: 1. Jonny Lomax, 2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Ryan Morgan, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Adam Swift, 6. Theo Fages, 7. Matty Smith, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Kyle Amor, 12. Jon Wilkin, 13. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 14. Luke Douglas, 16. Luke Thompson, 17. Tommy Lee, 18. Dominique Peyroux, 20. Morgan Knowles, 28. Regan Grace, 36. Zeb Taia.