Leeds Rhinos quartet join Bradford Bulls on loan

Four young Leeds Rhinos players have joined Bradford Bulls on loan for a month with Mikolaj Oledzki, Jordan Lilley and Sam Hallas returning to Odsal after earlier loan spells and Cameron Smith joining them.

Lilley returned to the Rhinos in preparation for the busy Easter period, after a successful period with the Bulls.

“Coming back to Bradford to have the opportunity to play week in week out is something that I will grab with both hands and I am really up for it,” described Lilley.

“The lads are brilliant. We have a laugh and they all always seem to be so upbeat. Everyone is determined for the Bulls to get back on the horse now.

“I want to be a part of that, I want to do my best to put the Bulls back in a positive position; one they deserve to be in.”

Oledzki made his Super League debut last weekend at Catalans having scored on his full debut the previous week against Doncaster in the Ladbrokes Challenge Cup.

Hallas’ opportunities with the Bulls were frustrated earlier in the season through injury but he will be looking to make an impact this time around whilst Cameron Smith is now back fully fit having played for the Under 19s for the last month and will get the chance to play senior rugby with the Bulls.

All four players are loaned for an initial month and can not be recalled by the Rhinos during that first month.