Leeds Rhinos stars to appear in Aussie soap Neighbours

Three of Leeds Rhinos’ stars have landed acting roles out in Australia.

Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins and Stevie Ward have bagged parts in iconic Australian soap Neighbours, which is based in Erinsborough, a fictional suburb in Melbourne.

The club contacted the show’s producers, who replied saying they’d re-write the show to get some of the players in the episode.

“We ventured across to the Neighbours set this afternoon and we enjoyed it,” Ward said.

“We got some acting done, we got some extras work done and we even got some lines. We appreciate them inviting us on and Leeds Rhinos being involved in Neighbours for the first ever time.”

Other members of Leeds’ travelling party enjoyed a tour of the set.

The episode is set to air in the coming weeks, with UK viewers able to watch on Channel 5.