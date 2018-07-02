Leeds sack Brian McDermott

Brian McDermott, Super League’s most successful ever coach, has been sacked by Leeds Rhinos.

The defending champions have slumped to eighth place in Super League after a seven-game losing streak, which has left them hanging on to a place in the top eight on points difference.

His departure brings an end to his reign as Super League’s longest-serving coach following eight years with the Rhinos. In that time, he established himself as the most successful coach in the summer-era and Leeds’ most successful ever coach.

In his time as coach, Leeds won four Grand Finals, two Challenge Cups, a League Leaders Shield and a World Club Challenge, which included a treble-winning season in 2015.

But the club’s recent struggles have resulted in him being sacked, with their hopes of defending the Super League crown in tatters.

“Eight years is a long time for any head coach at the same club and we have enjoyed much success and endured some difficult times along the way when tough decisions had to be made,” said Leeds chief executive Gary Hetherington.

“We have always come through strongly but I do believe our present predicament requires change and that this is the right call for the club.

“Brian is a man of the utmost integrity and passion for Rugby League. He has so much to offer the sport and I have no doubt he will go on to achieve more success in the future. Leeds Rhinos will be forever indebted to his contribution.”