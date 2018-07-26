Leeds secure Thompson

Leeds Rhinos have completed the signing of Jordan Thompson.

The 26-year-old has been one of Leigh’s most consistent performers this season and has now linked up with the Rhinos for the rest of the year, as revealed by TotalRL on Tuesday.

The forward has previously played for Castleford and York on loan and joined Leigh from Hull FC, where he made over 100 appearances.

Leeds Rhinos’ Director of Rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “He has been a stand out player in the Championship this season and has been someone we have been following closely for the last couple of weeks. We believe he will be a huge addition to our squad, until at least the end of the season.”

Thompson added: “I am very pleased to sign for the Rhinos, it’s not often you get big clubs wanting you in and there are none much bigger than this club so I’m ready to just rip in. I’ve got a chance until the end of the year to prove myself and I am looking forward to that. I’m looking forward to the challenge, I’m here to do a job so I can’t wait for Friday’s game.”