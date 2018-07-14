Leeds set to strengthen with Crosby acquisition

Leeds Rhinos are set to add Grand Final winning prop Dom Crosby to their squad after completing a short-term deal for the forward.

The 27-year-old will join the Rhinos on a deal until the end of the season after Warrington agreed to let him leave the club on loan ahead of his permanent exit at the end of the current campaign.

Crosby has already signed a deal elsewhere for the 2019 season, and while his move to Leeds will not affect his future beyond this season, Crosby will add much-needed fire-power to Leeds’ frontline.

The Rhinos had hoped to get his registration through in time for their game with Wakefield on Friday night, which ended in a 20-20 draw. However, both he and Paul Aiton, who TotalRL revealed earlier this week had also joined the club, will be eligible in time for next week’s game against Widnes.

Leeds have been desperately short of numbers in the front-row throughout the season. Keith Galloway retired midway through the year while a string of injuries to the likes of Mitch Garbutt, Brad Singleton and Adam Cuthbertson have left them light in the pack.

New director of rugby Kevin Sinfield has been actively trying to reinforce his squad since his arrival, and Crosby is the end result of a search for a prop that has seen Leeds make several enquiries, including one regarding a front-rower currently playing in the Championship.

Their draw with Wakefield has left them three points adrift of the top eight with just two games remaining, leaving them needing a dramatic twist to avoid the Qualifiers.