Leeds silence critics with big win over Catalans

Leeds eased the pressure on head coach Brian McDermott with a 46-10 victory over Catalans.

The Rhinos, criticised for a disappointing display against Castleford last week, hit back at their critics with an impressive offensive display.

Leading 14-4 at the break thanks to tries through Adam Cuthbertson and Matt Parcell, Leeds found their groove in the second period as Jimmy Keinhorst, Cuthbertson, Danny McHuire and Rob Burrow added further tries before Liam Sutcliffe rounded things off with a final try.

Rhinos: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Sutcliffe, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Keinhorst, Ablett, Baldwinson. SUBS: Mullaly, Burrow, Walters, Delaney

Dragons: Bosc, Broughton, Duport, Wiliame, Thornley, Walsh, Myler, Burgess, Aiton, Casty, Garcia, Horo, Bird

SUBS: Anderson, Bousquet, Baitieri, Da Costa