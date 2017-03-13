Leeds star charged with Grade E striking
Brad Singleton could face an eight-match suspension after being handed a Grade E striking charge.
Leeds Rhinos’ front-row forward was cited for an incident involving Greg Bird during the club’s victory over Catalans, with the match review panel deeming the incident worthy of a Grade E charge.
If found guilty, Singleton could miss between four to eight matches.
What about this Singleton tackle or agression against Greg Bird ? @SuperLeague @TheRFL pic.twitter.com/lgYWhugiZA
— onteniente bruno (@OntenienteBruno) March 13, 2017
Elsewhere, Alex Walmsley has been charged for Grade A use of knees, which resulted in the St Helens forward conceding a penalty try.
Sebastine Ikahihifo and Gareth Hock have been cited for punching following an altercation between the two in Huddersfield’s defeat to Leigh. Both players have been handed Grade A charges.
Other charges include:
- Lama Tasi (Salford) – Grade B Dangerous Throw (EGP available)
- Danny Craven (Widnes) – Grade A Contact with Referee (EGP available)
- Jansin Turgut (Hull FC) – Grade C Strikes with elbow (EGP available)