Leeds star charged with Grade E striking

Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 13, 2017 16:58

Leeds star charged with Grade E striking

Brad Singleton could face an eight-match suspension after being handed a Grade E striking charge.

Leeds Rhinos’ front-row forward was cited for an incident involving Greg Bird during the club’s victory over Catalans, with the match review panel deeming the incident worthy of a Grade E charge.

If found guilty, Singleton could miss between four to eight matches.

Elsewhere, Alex Walmsley has been charged for Grade A use of knees, which resulted in the St Helens forward conceding a penalty try.

Sebastine Ikahihifo and Gareth Hock have been cited for punching following an altercation between the two in Huddersfield’s defeat to Leigh. Both players have been handed Grade A charges.

Other charges include:

  • Lama Tasi (Salford) – Grade B Dangerous Throw (EGP available)
  • Danny Craven (Widnes) – Grade A Contact with Referee (EGP available)
  • Jansin Turgut (Hull FC) – Grade C Strikes with elbow (EGP available)
Comment on this and other stories on the Total Rugby League Fans Forum


Matthew Shaw
By Matthew Shaw March 13, 2017 16:58

Super League

Read More

Championship

Read More

League 1

Read More

International

Read More

NRL

Read More

Two Great Reads: Subscribe Now!

League Express Rugby League World Magazine
Print / Digital Print / Digital


Pocketmags Digital Magazine Newsstand

Rugby League World

Read More

League Express

Read More

RSS Fans Forum Discussions