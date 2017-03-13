Leeds star charged with Grade E striking

1 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Brad Singleton could face an eight-match suspension after being handed a Grade E striking charge.

Leeds Rhinos’ front-row forward was cited for an incident involving Greg Bird during the club’s victory over Catalans, with the match review panel deeming the incident worthy of a Grade E charge.

If found guilty, Singleton could miss between four to eight matches.

What about this Singleton tackle or agression against Greg Bird ? @SuperLeague @TheRFL pic.twitter.com/lgYWhugiZA — onteniente bruno (@OntenienteBruno) March 13, 2017

Elsewhere, Alex Walmsley has been charged for Grade A use of knees, which resulted in the St Helens forward conceding a penalty try.

Sebastine Ikahihifo and Gareth Hock have been cited for punching following an altercation between the two in Huddersfield’s defeat to Leigh. Both players have been handed Grade A charges.

Other charges include: