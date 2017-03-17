Leeds too strong for Wakefield at Headingley

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos were determined to register a second successive victory at Headingley tonight, and they did so with a convincing 38-14 victory.

They opened the scoring with a fine try by Kallum Watkins as he jumped to gather a Danny McGuire try, which Ashton Golding converted.

Wakefield hit back, however, with a superb try by Tom Johnstone, who caught a kick towards the left of the field by Sam Williams, and he showed tremendous pace to score in the corner, although Williams couldn’t add the conversion.

The Rhinos extended their lead with a hard-fought try from Anthony Mullally, which Golding converted before adding a penalty for a 14-4 lead.

And they extended the margin to 16 points just before the interval when Matt Parcell gave a wonderful pass to Watkins, who crossed the line with Golding kicking his fourth goal.

Ryan Hall scored the Rhinos’ fourth try soon after the interval and Golding added the goal from the touchline.

David Fifita pulled a try back for Wakefield, goaled by Williams, but Adam Cuthbertson restored the margin with a try that Golding again converted for a score line of 32-10. Parcell then scored a clever try from dummy-half after Danny Kirmond had been sinbinned for a late challenge on Rob Burrow. And the game ended with Johnstone scoring another wel-taken try when he touched down a Jacob Miller kick to the corner, with Williams unable to convert.

Rhinos: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Kallum Watkins, Jimmy Keinhorst, Ryan Hall, Danny McGuire, Joel Moon, Adam Cuthbertson, Matt Parcell, Jordan Baldwinson, Brett Ferres, Carl Ablett, Brett Delaney; Subs: Rob Burrow, Josh Walters, Anthony Mullally, Mitch Garbutt.

Trinity: Scott Grix, Ben Jones-Bishop, Joe Arundel, Bill Tupou, Tom Johnstone, Jacob Miller, Sam Williams, Mitch Allgood, Kyle Wood, Craig Huby, Matty Ashurst, Dean Hadley, Tinirau Arona; Sub: Danny Kirmond, David Fifita, Mikey Sio, Anthony Walker

A full report, photos and analysis from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.