Leeds v Hull FC: All the stats and analysis ahead of the first Challenge Cup semi-final

Key Stats

Saturday’s game will be the eighth Challenge Cup meeting between the sides since 2000 – Hull’s only win in that period came in the 2005 Final at Cardiff’s Millennium Stadium.

Hull FC are appearing in their 26th Challenge Cup semi-final, having won 16 and lost 9 of their previous semi-finals.

Leeds are appearing in a record-equalling (tied with Wigan) 47th Challenge Cup semi-final. The Rhinos have won 25 and lost 21 (also a record) of their previous semi-finals.

Leeds have won their last eight meetings with Hull FC.

Hull’s last win against the Rhinos was 24-19 at home on 12 September, 2014.

Previous Challenge Cup meetings

2015 (Quarter Final) Hull FC 6 Leeds 24

2011 (Quarter Final) Hull FC 22 Leeds 38

2010 (Round 4) Hull FC 24 Leeds 48

2005 (FINAL) Hull FC 25 Leeds 24 (at Millennium Stadium, Cardiff)

2003 (Quarter Final) Leeds 41 Hull FC 18

2001 (Quarter Final) Hull FC 18 Leeds 20

2000 (Semi-Final) Hull FC 22 Leeds 28 (at McAlpine Stadium, Huddersfield)

1981 (Round 1) Hull FC 14 Leeds 5

1979 (Round 1) Hull FC 17 Leeds 6

1972 (Round 2) Hull FC 5 Leeds 16

1966 (Round 2) Leeds 22 Hull FC 12

1956 (Round 1) Hull FC 4 Leeds 9

1942 (Quarter Final, First Leg) Leeds 22 Hull FC 8

1942 (Quarter Final, Second Leg) Hull FC 12 Leeds 7

1936 (Quarter Final) Hull FC 4 Leeds 5

1933 (Quarter Final) Leeds 12 Hull FC 0

1932 (Round 1) Hull FC 2 Leeds 5

1923 (FINAL) Hull FC 3 Leeds 28 (at Belle Vue, Wakefield)

1910 (FINAL) Hull FC 7 Leeds 7 (at Fartown, Huddersfield)

1910 (FINAL, Replay) Hull FC 12 Leeds 26 (at Fartown, Huddersfield)

Last ten meetings

Leeds 10, Hull FC 7 (SLR22, 14/7/17)

Hull FC 24, Leeds 52 (SLR9, 14/4/17)

Hull FC 15, Leeds 20 (SLR21, 8/7/16)

Leeds 20, Hull FC 18 (SLR11, 15/4/16)

Hull FC 22, Leeds 36 (SLS8-R3, 21/8/15)

Hull FC 6, Leeds 24 (CCQF, 26/6/15)

Leeds 32, Hull FC 20 (SLR19, 21/6/15)

Hull FC 12, Leeds 43 (SLR4, 5/3/15)

Hull FC 24, Leeds 19 (SLR27, 12/9/14)

Leeds 20, Hull FC 6 (SLR14, 23/5/14)