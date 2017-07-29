Leeds v Hull FC: Three key battles in Saturday’s Challenge Cup semi-final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

The first of two mouthwatering Challenge Cup semi-finals pits the two most recent cup winners against one another – and the big key battles are undoubtedly going to have a huge say in who progresses to Wembley. Will it be reigning holders Hull? Or will it be 2014 and 2015 champions Leeds? Here’s the battles we think could swing it..

Ryan Hall v Mahe Fonua

Two of Super League’s biggest wingers collide at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium tomorrow: and it is sure to be a huge battle. Hall had the better of Fonua in the most recent meeting – although the latter of the two was incensed he did not have a try awarded in the closing stages of that defeat at Headingley. So often the battle on the edges is overlooked: tomorrow, that will not be the case.

Danny McGuire v Marc Sneyd

Both sides’ scrum-halves, as you would expect, are bound to have a huge say in who wins tomorrow. If the pinpoint kicking game of Marc Sneyd is on form then Hull always have a chance – but he is opposite one of the best half-backs in the competition on his day in Danny McGuire.

Matt Parcell v Danny Houghton

Parcell is the new kid on the block in many ways – especially when it comes to the Challenge Cup in this particular battle. Hull’s Wembley hero, Danny Houghton, knows all about the latter stages of this competition – expect no-nonsense, hard-hitting 80-minute displays from both to try and help their side back to Wembley come August.