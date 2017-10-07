Leeds win historic eighth Grand Final

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos are Super League champions for the eighth time.

The Rhinos, in Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow’s final game for the club, beat Castleford 24-6 to ensure their time with Leeds ended on the ultimate high.

McGuire was outstanding from start to finish, scoring two tries and kicking two drop goals as Leeds ensured there would be no fairytale ending to Castleford’s incredible season.

The Tigers were completely outplayed, with only Alex Foster’s try seconds from time their only showing for a disappointing performance.

Leeds’ other tries came from winger Tom Briscoe, who had broken the deadlock before McGuire kicked the first of his one-pointers to make it 7-0 at the break.

And from there, Leeds never looked in danger.

