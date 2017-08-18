Leeds win on emotional night

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leeds Rhinos bid farewell to the iconic South Stand with a victory as they strengthened their grip on second place with a 16-14 win over St Helens.

In an error-ridden contest, Adam Cuthbertson’s secured victory for the Rhinos, allowing their fans to enjoy the send off to the stand that will be demolished soon.

Saints led 8-2 at half-time thanks to Jonny Lomax’s try, which came after the side exchanged penalty goals in a scrappy contest.

But Ryan Hall scored on his 300th appearance for the club, before Cuthbertson and a late Kallum Watkins penalty secured the result.

A full report and reaction will be in Monday’s League Express.

Rhinos: Walker; Briscoe, Watkins, Sutcliffe, Hall; Moon, McGuire; Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Ward, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett Subss: Burrow, Delaney, Keinhorst, Mullally

St Helens: Lomax; Makinson, Morgan, Percival, Grace; Fages, Smith; Amor, Roby, Thompson, Taia, Wilkin, Knowles. Subs: Walmsley, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Peyroux, Richardson