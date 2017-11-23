Legion XIII Dominate Ukrainian Season

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

UFRL president Artur Martyrosyan Jnr has complimented all the sides who played this season, which has seen further, steady progress for the sport . “We have completed another excellent season of senior and junior rugby league,” he said. “I would like to congratulate all the teams that have participated, and those that have had success this year.”

Legion XIII were once again the champion side, beating ‘Sokil’ Lvov in the Grand Final to maintain their run of domestic dominance, 2017 seeing them go through unbeaten and conceding their fewest number of points in games.

In the capital, Spartac Stadium saw locals Kiev RLC – the runners-up in the Cup to Legion – face Veres from Rivne to contest third place, the visitors triumphing 40-26, the match having been level at the break.

Fifth to eighth positions were held respectively by Korzo (Uzhhorod), Korabel (Mykolaiv), MSU (Mukachevo) and Kiev Rebels.

Six teams contested the Cup of Ukraine, played in a 9s format for the first time, in Kiev.

“Competition has been good, participation numbers are increasing and we are looking forward to hearing how the qualifiers will work for the next World Cup after the success of the current one,” Martyrosyan added.