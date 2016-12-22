Leigh and Cas in battle to sign Clare

59 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh and Castleford are battling it out to sign Bradford Bulls’ James Clare.

Centurions boss Neil Jukes has revealed his desire to bring Clare back to Super League as he looks to finalise his squad ahead of 2017.

Jukes is a keen admirer of the Bradford Bulls star but faces competition from the Tigers, who allowed Clare to leave to join Bradford just 18 months ago.

The 25-year-old remains under contract at Odsal, despite the club entering a sixth week in administration.

Leigh have been linked with a move for Clare since their promotion, but speculation had cooled over recent weeks.

But should the former Tiger become available, Jukes admitted he would do what he could to lure him to the Leigh Sports Village.

“James is a very good player who I have admired for a long time and we are always looking to strengthen our squad,” Jukes told League Express.

“He has genuine pace, he is a great athlete and I am told is a good person.

“We wouldn’t be looking to buy James but, should he become available, we would look at trying to do something.

“If we started the season with the squad we have now, then I wouldn’t be too concerned. But, as we go, I think it is important to thicken out the squad where possible.”