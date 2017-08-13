Leigh appoint Cunningham as Head of Rugby

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have announced the appointment of Keiron Cunningham as Head Of Rugby until the end of the current season.

Cunningham, who recently left his post as Head Coach at St Helens, will begin with the club immediately.

Centurions owner Derek Beaumont, who previously held the role, said: “I said earlier in the season that if I was going to replace anybody in the coaching department it would be myself as with my business commitments I am currently unable to properly fulfil my role as Head Of Rugby and give Neil Jukes the support he needs and deserves. At this time of year I am away in Hull for four weeks at a trade exhibition.

“Kieron has substantially more experience than myself and I feel his appointment will bring in someone with a fresh pair of eyes and a different approach as well as a different voice around the place to freshen things up.

“I believe Keiron is deal for this role having been a great attacking player throughout his career and then having successfully gone into the coaching ranks.

“I still have the utmost confidence in Neil Jukes any my coaching team and their ability to achieve our goals which I believe will be increased by Keiron’s presence.

“Keiron will join the coaching team from tomorrow. I must stress this is something that has not arisen off the back of losing to Hull KR, but was something I’ve been considering for a while.”

Keiron Cunningham said: “I have not come in to take anyone’s place, but to add my knowledge and experience as this stage of the season. I get on well with Jukesy and he is a good friend while I have worked with Kieron Purtill in the past. I clashed heads with Cookey (Paul Cooke) and played with Ando (Paul Anderson) at Saints.

“Derek has brought me in to ease the burden on Neil and bring my experience to Leigh Centurions. Hopefully I will bring a new set of eyes and structures and I’m delighted to have been given this opportunity.”

