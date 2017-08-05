Leigh beat Featherstone in Qualifiers opener

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Greg McNally recorded a brace as Leigh Centurions won 38-12 at Featherstone Rovers in round one of the Qualifiers.

Daniel Mortimer and McNally crossed to give Leigh an early lead before Darrell Griffin brought the hosts onto the board.

Mitch Brown hit back for the Centurions, with Luke Briscoe seeing an effort disallowed shortly before the break.

Liam Hood scooted over to open the second half scoring before Matty Dawson and Josh Drinkwater extended the lead further.

Misi Taulapapa try pulled one back for Fev but with Richard Moore sinbinned, McNally and Leigh had the final saw in a comfortable victory.

Featherstone: 1 Ian Hardman, 18 Scott Turner, 4 Misi Taulapapa, 23 Josh Hardcastle, 5 Luke Briscoe, 6 Kyle Briggs, 7 Anthony Thackeray, 13 Richard Moore, 9 Keal Carlile, 8 Darrell Griffin, 12 John Davies, 29 Connor Farrell, 21 James Lockwood; Subs: 10 Andy Bostock, 14 Frankie Mariano, 19 Matty Wildie, 28 Sam Brooks.

Tries: Griffin, Taulapapa; Goals: Hardman 2.

Leigh: 18 Gregg McNally, 5 Matty Dawson, 31 Matt Fleming, 34 Samisoni Langi, 1 Mitch Brown, 33 Daniel Mortimer, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 13 Harrison Hansen, 9 Micky Higham, 16 Antoni Maria, 11 Cory Paterson, 17 Atelea Vea, 29 Lachlan Burr; Subs: 12 Glenn Stewart, 15 Danny Tickle, 21 Liam Hood, 35 Greg Richards.

Tries: Mortimer, McNally 2, Brown, Hood, Dawson, Drinkwater; Goals: Drinkwater 5.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.