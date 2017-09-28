Leigh and Catalans welcome back big names for 2017 Million Pound Game

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Both Leigh Centurions and Catalans Dragons have welcomed back big names for Saturday’s huge Million Pound Game.

For the Dragons, the headline is that influential forward Greg Bird returns following a suspension which was downgraded following a dangerous tackle against Halifax.

That freed him up to feature in the Million Pound Game should Catalans be involved in it, and Bird has been named by coach Steve McNamara in the side. Lambert Belmas is also in; Alrix Da Costa and Romain Navarrete miss out.

However, the Centurions are able to welcome back a string of big names – as captain Micky Higham, Samisoni Langi, Cory Paterson and Mitch Brown all return to the fold.

The likes of Gregg McNally miss out.