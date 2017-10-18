How Leigh Centurions’ 2018 squad is shaping up: better than the 2017 one?
With the news today (Wednesday) that Daniel Mortimer is the latest big name to commit to Leigh Centurions for 2018, we’re beginning to wonder if Derek Beaumont is indeed a man of his word.
In his exclusive Q&A in this week’s paper (what? You mean you haven’t seen it yet? Read it here), Beaumont promised Leigh fans he would assemble a squad for 2018 which would be better than the class of 2017 – despite the fact they will be playing in a lower division.
But Mortimer’s re-signing is the most recent in a growing list of impressive coups by the club ahead of the Championship season getting underway.
So far, Leigh have confirmed the following players:
- Re-signed 2017 squad members: Matty Dawson, Ben Crooks, Ben Reynolds, Daniel Mortimer, Jamie Acton
- New signings confirmed: Peter Mata’utia, Kevin Larroyer, Larne Patrick, Jordan Thompson
- Confirmed by Beaumont on Twitter: Rhys Evans, Greg Richards
So that means that as far as a potential starting 13 goes so far, Leigh could line up like this:
Fullback:
Wing: Matty Dawson
Centre: Peter Mata’utia
Centre: Ben Crooks
Wing: Rhys Evans
Stand-off: Ben Reynolds
Scrum-half: Daniel Mortimer
Prop: Greg Richards
Hooker:
Prop: Jamie Acton
Second row: Kevin Larroyer
Second row: Larne Patrick
Loose-forward: Jordan Thompson
Is it better? Have your say: