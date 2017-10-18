How Leigh Centurions’ 2018 squad is shaping up: better than the 2017 one?

44 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

With the news today (Wednesday) that Daniel Mortimer is the latest big name to commit to Leigh Centurions for 2018, we’re beginning to wonder if Derek Beaumont is indeed a man of his word.

In his exclusive Q&A in this week’s paper (what? You mean you haven’t seen it yet? Read it here), Beaumont promised Leigh fans he would assemble a squad for 2018 which would be better than the class of 2017 – despite the fact they will be playing in a lower division.

But Mortimer’s re-signing is the most recent in a growing list of impressive coups by the club ahead of the Championship season getting underway.

So far, Leigh have confirmed the following players:

Re-signed 2017 squad members: Matty Dawson, Ben Crooks, Ben Reynolds, Daniel Mortimer, Jamie Acton

New signings confirmed: Peter Mata’utia, Kevin Larroyer, Larne Patrick, Jordan Thompson

Confirmed by Beaumont on Twitter: Rhys Evans, Greg Richards

So that means that as far as a potential starting 13 goes so far, Leigh could line up like this:

Fullback:

Wing: Matty Dawson

Centre: Peter Mata’utia

Centre: Ben Crooks

Wing: Rhys Evans

Stand-off: Ben Reynolds

Scrum-half: Daniel Mortimer

Prop: Greg Richards

Hooker:

Prop: Jamie Acton

Second row: Kevin Larroyer

Second row: Larne Patrick

Loose-forward: Jordan Thompson

Is it better? Have your say: