Leigh Centurions complete signing of Samisoni Langi

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Tonga international Samisoni Langi with immediate effect – as first revealed in Monday’s League Express.

He will join the squad in time for the Super League clash with Warrington on 7th July on a contract until the end of the season with a year in the club’s favour following the current campaign.

League Express first reported on Monday that the Centurions were frontrunners to sign Langi.

Leigh coach Neil Jukes said: “We have been monitoring Samisoni for a few years now and at one point of trying to take it further he suffered a big injury and so it went on the back burner.

“Since his return to action he has been in great form and has gone close to getting in the first grade Penrith side which is some achievement given the strength of players in their team.

“Samisoni is a true footballer who covers a number of positions but plays them very well. He is a big, strong, athletic player with a hunger to succeed and he will add a wealth of size, speed and strength to our back-line or middle unit.

“He is a great player to have on board at this stage of the season and the fact he has played so many games for Tonga given the quality of players they have to choose from shows how highly he is regarded on the international stage.”

Langi, who has been playing for Penrith in their NSW Cup side, has scored two tries and kicked 11 goals in six internationals. He said: “I am really looking forward to joining the Centurions for the remainder of the season and hopefully, longer.

“I hear nothing but good reports about the club, the players and the people behind the scenes, so I look forward to wearing the club colours with pride.”