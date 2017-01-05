Leigh Centurions confirm James Clare signing

11 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of former Bradford winger James Clare – as first revealed in Monday’s League Express.

The former Castleford and Bradford winger joins the club on a two-year contract until the end of November 2018, and he has linked up with his new teammates in time for the annual pre-season warm-weather training camp in Lanzarote.

Leigh coach Neil Jukes said: “James is someone we’ve admired and monitored for some while now, especially after his performance in our epic draw at Bradford last year. He’s a guy with genuine pace and I know from speaking to many people that he will add to the culture we are looking to enhance again this year.

“James is looking to apply his trade back in Super League. He buys into our vision and we were happy to give him that opportunity.

“He comes in perfect time, ready for our warm-weather training camp at La Santa where he will spend much quality time and get to know the rest of his teammates.

“We’re confident that on the back of hard work and the support from the staff he will add genuine value to our squad for at least the next two years.”

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: “James was a player we had identified to bring to the Club during last season whilst we were in the Championship, but we were a little late as he had agreed terms with Bradford. We know only too well what he is capable of, having been on the receiving end of it during Bradford’s great comeback against us last year.

“It is a real shame what has happened there and I genuinely wish them well as they are a massive club and important to the game. Hopefully they will restore themselves to the same heights but in the end I must concentrate on Leigh Centurions and what is important to us and in doing so seize every opportunity available to us.

“James is another young, up and coming talent who already has a Super League pedigree and is someone I am confident my coaches can really get the best out of.”