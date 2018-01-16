Leigh Centurions confirm Toronto clash will be televised on Premier Sports

12 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have confirmed that their Championship opener game against Toronto Wolfpack on Sunday 4th February at Leigh Sports Village will be televised live on Premier Sports.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont and CEO Matthew Chantler met with Toronto officials Brian Noble and Martin Vickers earlier this week, when it was agreed that there would be no issue with the live feed.

Beaumont said: “I have always had a great relationship with Brian and the utmost respect for him as a person and what he has achieved in the game. I have also got on well with Martin during his time with Salford and then Swinton.

“It was good to hear what Toronto are trying to do and the vast investment of their ownership group. I have always been supportive of Toronto and the expansion of the game despite the obvious issue that doesn’t need elaborating upon here.

“It was always my intention, which I made clear, for the Canadian supporters to be able to see the game live and an important part in this for me was that our fans will get the same opportunity when we head over to Toronto.

“As any business man would, I took exception to the fixture being advertised without any communication or my knowledge or agreement. I have often put the good of the game above my Club’s self interest and after a chat with (RFL acting CEO) Ralph Rimmer on Saturday and the subsequent meeting today it is clear to me that this is one of those occasions.

“This is not about money as we will not receive a payment, as neither do Toronto. It is merely a matter of respect. I am looking forward to welcoming the Toronto officials and any of their fans able to make the trip and to also showcase via Premier Sports to the Canadian public how we put on an event at Leigh Sports Village.

“There is no doubt that this game has all the ingredients to be an absolute cracker and there will be no substitute to actually being there to soak up the atmosphere. It is a game I can’t wait to see and one that will need very few words in the dressing rooms beforehand.”

Toronto Wolfpack head of rugby Brian Noble said: “It was good to meet with Derek and his team and to have constructive dialogue around what will be the stand-out match of the weekend in all competitions. Both sides have some exciting talent and we look forward to what hopefully will be a huge crowd at the LSV to see a great showcase for our fantastic game.”