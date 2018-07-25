Leigh Centurions player exodus: what we know so far about all likely exits

It looks set to be a busy few days for Leigh Centurions and their supporters – with a number of outgoings expected at the Leigh Sports Village before Friday’s transfer deadline.
Here’s what we know so far..
- TotalRL revealed on Monday night that up to five clubs were interested in Peter Mata’utia with immediate effect. Castleford look to be the favourites to win that race – but there is a snag. Click here to find out more..
- The first official departure from Leigh was confirmed on Wednesday morning; forward Bodene Thompson has joined Super League side Warrington until the end of the season. For details on that deal, click here.
- Key duo Craig Hall and Harrison Hansen are also linked with moves away to a Super League side – with Widnes Vikings monitoring their availability ahead of Friday’s deadline.
- Leeds are on the verge of signing forward Jordan Thompson to boost their squad ahead of the Qualifiers, too.
More to follow..