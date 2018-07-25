Leigh Centurions player exodus: what we know so far about all likely exits

It looks set to be a busy few days for Leigh Centurions and their supporters – with a number of outgoings expected at the Leigh Sports Village before Friday’s transfer deadline.

Here’s what we know so far..

TotalRL revealed on Monday night that up to five clubs were interested in Peter Mata’utia with immediate effect. Castleford look to be the favourites to win that race – but there is a snag. Click here to find out more ..

.. The first official departure from Leigh was confirmed on Wednesday morning; forward Bodene Thompson has joined Super League side Warrington until the end of the season. For details on that deal, click here .

. Key duo Craig Hall and Harrison Hansen are also linked with moves away to a Super League side – with Widnes Vikings monitoring their availability ahead of Friday’s deadline.

Leeds are on the verge of signing forward Jordan Thompson to boost their squad ahead of the Qualifiers, too.

More to follow..