Leigh close in on Gold Coast talent

Leigh Centurions are moving in on a deal for utility back Brendan Elliot.

Elliot, who is currently at Gold Coast Titans, is in advanced talks with the club and looks set to join the Championship side ahead of the transfer deadline later this month.

Although a deal has not been officially agreed at this stage, the Centurions are confident a deal will be done that would see the 24-year-old link up with the club in the next few weeks.

A versatile outside back, Elliot joined the Titans this season from Newcastle Knights but has managed just two appearances since the move.

He spent two years the Knights, where he scored 10 tries in 23 appearances and had been at the Sydney Roosters before that.

Leigh head coach Keiron Purtill told League Express on Monday that they were still actively searching for further reinforcements and have a spare quota spot following the departure of Paterika Vaivai, who was released last week.

Adam Walne joined Leigh on a season-long loan last week from Huddersfield, and Elliot could follow him to LSV in the coming days.