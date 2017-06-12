Leigh confirm Bryson Goodwin capture

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of New Zealand international Bryson Goodwin on a two-year deal.

As revealed on TotalRL last Friday, the 31-year-old will join the club ahead of the 2018 season after the end of his contract with South Sydney Rabbitohs.

The outside back has a number of links to Leigh, with the current Centurions fullback Mitch Brown the best man at his wedding.

“I am really looking forward to joining Leigh Centurions and competing in the Super League Competition next season,” Goodwin said.

“The club is on the way up and I look forward to being part of their journey. I have a close friend already playing with the club, Mitch Brown, and he only has positive things to say about the club.”

Leigh Centurions head coach Neil Jukes added: “I have followed Bryson’s career over past years and he has been one of the most consistent performers for his team. He has shown that again this year and as he can play fullback, centre or wing he also has great versatility.

“Those are areas where we need to add quality and Bryson reinforced his reputation when he had a very strong game against Brisbane Broncos and their form centre James Roberts in particular.

“Bryson brings a wealth of experience, hardness and consistency and I look forward to welcoming him and his family to Leigh Centurions.

“When I spoke to Bryson over the ‘phone I could immediately tell that he has the appetite to achieve things over here and he is a good fit for us, just as we are for him.”

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont said: “Bryson is a proven quality NRL player and comes with a wealth of experience of top quality games. He is a player that has played every round this term and who was offered a contract out there, so this is a quality signing for the club and gives us some quality out wide.

“It was always going to be difficult this year and it is a case of building the club by adding quality each year at every opportunity so that we can keep progressing. As you add quality it makes it easier to attract more quality and as your position in the table improves that also makes it easier to attract quality.

“Me, Neil and the rest of the coaching team have been scouring and meeting agents for weeks now and have completed another signing for next year and one for this which is imminent with another for this year being considered and very close.

“We intended keeping next year’s signings under wraps until the end of season out of respect to the clubs they currently represent but unfortunately this one broke over there and has led to us confirming it early. I look forward to seeing Bryson in a Leigh shirt next year.”