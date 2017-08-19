Leigh ease to crucial victory at Dragons

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions’ survival hopes received a massive boost with a 30-6 win at fellow Super League side Catalans Dragons.

A quickfire Adam Higson brace saw Leigh move into an early 10-point lead before Harrison Hansen and Matty Dawson were denied by the video referee.

Cory Paterson extended the advantage after the break with Josh Drinkwater adding the Centurions’ fourth after Ben Reynolds had kicked a penalty goal.

Brayden Williame brought Catalans onto the board midway through the first half but Paterson responded with his second of the game to seal a comfortable victory.

Catalans: 33 Lewis Tierney, 18 Vincent Duport, 3 Krisnan Inu, 4 Brayden Williame, 5 Fouad Yaha, 6 Luke Walsh, 7 Richie Myler, 8 Sam Moa, 9 Paul Aiton, 10 Remi Casty, 11 Louis Anderson, 12 Justin Horo, 13 Greg Bird; Subs: 14 Julian Bousquet, 15 Ben Garcia, 17 Jason Baitieri, 25 Thibaud Margalet.

Tries: Williame; Goals: Inu 1.

Leigh: 18 Gregg McNally, 5 Matty Dawson, 1 Mitch Brown, 34 Samisoni Langi, 2 Adam Higson, 20 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 13 Harrison Hansen, 33 Daniel Mortimer, 16 Antoni Maria, 11 Cory Paterson, 17 Atelea Vea, 29 Lachlan Burr; Subs: 9 Micky Higham, 12 Glenn Stewart, 23 Sam Hopkins, 35 Greg Richards.

Tries: Higson 2, Paterson 2, Drinkwater; Goals: Reynolds 5.

More details from this game will feature in Monday’s League Express.