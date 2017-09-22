Leigh ease to victory at London

Leigh ease to victory at London

Leigh Centurions kept their hopes of securing home advantage in the Million Pound Game alive with a 41-4 win at London Broncos.

Matthew Fleming crossed for the opening score of the game as Leigh took a narrow lead in an error-littered first half.

Harrison Hansen added a second try just before the break with Sam Hopkins adding a third after the restart.

James Clare saw an effort ruled out for a forward pass however the winger extended the lead shortly afterwards.

Matt Gee brought London onto the board however Ben Reynolds converted his own individual effort before Josh Drinkwater and a drop goal either side of Antoni Maria’s try as Leigh finished with a flurry.

London: 24 Alex Walker, 2 Rhys Williams, 3 Ben Hellewell, 20 Michael Channing, 1 Elliot Kear, 6 Jarrod Sammut, 7 William Barthau, 15 Eddie Battye, 9 James Cunningham, 18 Ben Evans, 23 Matt Gee, 13 Jay Pitts, 22 Matt Davis; Subs: 8 Tom Spencer, 12 Matt Garside, 31 Lewis Bienek, 34 John Boudebza.

Tries: Gee.

Leigh: 19 Ryan Hampshire, 5 Matthew Dawson, 3 Ben Crooks, 31 Matthew Fleming, 28 James Clare, 20 Ben Reynolds, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 16 Antoni Maria, 21 Liam Hood, 15 Danny Tickle, 17 Atelea Vea, 12 Glenn Stewart, 29 Lachlan Burr; Subs: 13 Harrison Hansen, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 23 Sam Hopkins, 35 Greg Richards.

Tries: Fleming, Harrison, Hopkins, Clare, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Maria; Goals: Reynolds 6.

