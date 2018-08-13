Leigh forward attracting interest

Super League champion Ryan Bailey looks set to be on the move in 2019 with clubs showing interest in the veteran forward.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a fine career to date, winning six Grand Finals during his time with Leeds.

He’s most recently been playing with Leigh, where he has impressed in his eleven appearances since a mid-season move from Workington Town.

But Leigh’s recent troubles have left his future up in the air, and clubs are keeping tabs on his future in the hope that he becomes available.

An England and Great Britain international, Bailey isn’t ready to hang up the boots yet and is keen to add to his 300 plus first-grade appearances during his trophy-laden career.