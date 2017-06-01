Leigh forward Weston confirms retirement

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Dayne Weston has announced he will retire at the end of the 2017 season.

The Leigh Centurions prop, who joined the club from Melbourne ahead of the 2016 season, has decided to call time on his career aged just 30-years-old due to family reasons.

He was under contract at Leigh until the end of the 2019 season but has decided he will return to Australia with his family at the end of the current campaign.

“I always said my last game would be for Leigh Centurions and at the end of this year that will be me done,” he said.

“I am determined to leave on a high with the Club having cemented its place in Super League.

“It’s time to put the family first. My wife, Jess, was always going to go home with the kids at the end of this year as our youngest is starting school and there’s no way I can stay over here for another two years without them.

“Physically I could play for another five years but mentally I’m won’t be there without them so we are going back together and I am looking forward to transitioning into the next chapter of our lives.

“We’re going to live on the Gold Coast and I’d like to stay involved in the game on the coaching or conditioning side of things. Over my career I’ve learned a lot from the different coaches I have played under, how to get the best out of people and improve them as players and individuals and I feel I have a lot to offer.”