Leigh fullback McNally set for lengthy layoff

Leigh fullback Gregg McNally will miss the start of the season with an ankle injury.

The 26-year-old has been ruled out for 10 to 12 weeks after sustaining the injury in Leigh’s pre-season victory over Wigan earlier this month.

McNally landed awkwardly on his ankle after making a break, which has resulted in a lengthy layoff.

It is a cruel blow for the Cumbrian, who also missed the first five months of the 2016 season after damaging his knee ligaments in a pre-season defeat to Warrington last year.

“He’s done his syndesmosis so he’s going to be missing for 10 to 12 weeks which is disappointing for Gregg, especially after the injury he had last pre-season,” Leigh head coach Neil Jukes told TotalRL.

“We’ve got to support him and get him back as quick as we can. Hopefully, after eight games he’ll be back in contention and it might come at a good time if we have a few busted bodies at that point.

“It’s disappointing, but he’s a young lad and been pretty good with injuries, he’s just had two freaky injuries in pre-season games. He’s a good lad and had a big impact on us getting to Super League in the Qualifiers last year.”

