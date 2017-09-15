Leigh too good for Halifax

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions picked up a much-needed victory as they crusied past Halifax 40-6.

Neil Jukes’ side moved level with Widnes in the Qualifiers table, leaving everything up for grabs ahead of their clash with London next week.

The confidence-boosting win saw the Leythers improve as the game went on, although they were ahead 10-0 early on as James Clare and Ben Reynolds score.

Two Mitch Brown tries enhanced the lead before the break, with Mitch Cahalane’s response for Fax leaving the score 20-6 at half-time.

But Leigh found their stride in the second-half. James Clare and Harrison Hansen scored in quick precession before Brown completed his hat-trick and Gregg McNally got in on the act to add emphasis to the scoreline.

Leigh: McNally, Brown, Crooks, Langi, Clare, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Maria, Hood, Tickle, Paterson, Stewart, Burr. Subs: Pelissier, Richards, Fleming, Hansen.

Tries: Clare (2), Reynolds, Brown (3), Hansen, McNally

Goals: Reynolds (4)

Halifax: Saltonstall, Butler, Heaton, Tyrer, Worrincy, Sio, Johnston, Douglas, Moore, Tangata, Grady, Cahalane, Fairbank. Calcott, F Morris, Kaye, Boyle.

Tries: Cahalane

Goals: Tyrer