Leigh hammer wasteful Huddersfield

Leigh Centurions issued a statement of intent as they hammered Huddersfield 30-0.

Neil Jukes’ side spent large parts of the evening on their own line, but a mammoth defensive effort, along with a clinical offensive display, saw them leave comfortable victors.

Leigh were 12-0 ahead at half-time thanks to tries through Adam Higson and Jamie Acton.

The game was still in the balance for large parts of the second-half, but when Danny Tickle scored from a kick in-goal, the hosts ran away with is as further tries through Ben Reynolds and Sam Hopkins added gloss to the scoreline.

Giants: Gaskell, McGillvary, Cudjoe, Mellor, Murphy, Brough, Brierley, Rapira, Leeming, Ikahihifo, Ta’ai, Roberts, Hinchcliffe. Subs: Wakeman, Clough, McIntosh, Smith

Centurions: Hampshire, Higson, Brown, Crooks, Dawson, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Tickle, Higham, Acton, Vea, Hock, Hansen. Subs: Pelissier, Burr, Hopkins, Green.