Leigh and Hull KR name squads for Qualifiers clash

Leigh Centurions have named an unchanged 19-man squad ahead of their important Qualifiers clash with promotion-chasers Hull Kingston Rovers.

Neil Jukes’ side opened their account with a comfortable victory over Featherstone Rovers last Saturday and the Centurions will field a similar team for the visit of the Robins.

It means the likes of Adam Higson, James Clare and Ryan Hampshire remain absent, while Jamie Acton remains suspended. Ben Crooks and Gareth Hock are long-term injury concerns.

Meanwhile, Tim Sheens has made two changes to the Hull Kingston Rovers squad, with Chris Clarkson and James Greenwood replacing Liam Salter and Zach Dockar-Clay.

Leigh squad to face Hull KR: Brown, Burr, Dawson, Drinkwater, Fleming, Hansen, Higham, Hood, Hopkins, Langi, McNally, Maria, Mortimer, Paterson, Reynolds, Richards, Stewart, Tickle, Vea.

Hull KR squad to face Leigh: Addy, Atkin, Blair, Carney, Clarkson, Ellis, Greenwood, Heffernan, Jewitt, Kavanagh, Lawler, Lunt, Marsh, Masoe, Minns, Moss, Mulhern, Scruton, Shaw.