Leigh land Elliot, and further signing to follow

Leigh Centurions have confirmed the signing of Brendan Elliot from Gold Coast Titans, with another overseas signing to follow.

As revealed in League Express on Monday, the utility back has agreed to join the club on a deal until the end of the season.

A former Sydney Rooster, the 24-year-old spent two years at Newcastle, where he scored 10 tries in 23 appearances.

In a further piece of good news, Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has confirmed the club has another overseas signing to announce.

“We have been actively seeking quality additions to strengthen the squad for some time without success,” he said.

“Keiron (Cunningham) has been working hard on his overseas contacts on a daily basis, which has finally paid dividends with the signing of Brendan, who comes highly recommended from our contacts at the Gold Coast. He is a good defender with lots of pace which will be a welcome addition to the team.

“There will also be a further announcement of another overseas player this week which will complete our recruitment for the season, and I believe with everyone fit and free from suspensions, we will have the quality to be serious contenders in the Qualifiers should we make them.

“It is a very difficult period at the club as it really is up in the air as to where we will finish but I have to make decisions on the basis that we will make the four to put us in a good place to mount a challenge to return to Super League, if we do as it will be too late once we know our fate.”