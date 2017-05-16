Leigh land Fleming on loan

6 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have signed St Helens centre Matty Fleming on a one month’s loan deal.

The 21-year-old will be in contention for a place in Leigh’s squad to face Salford Red Devils in the club’s first Magic Weekend appearance on Sunday.

Fleming, who is out of contract at the end of the season, made his debut for Saints in 2015 and has made 19 first team appearances to date, scoring seven tries.

Leigh Centurions Head Coach Neil Jukes said: “We have monitored Matty for quite a while at the back end of last season and early this season. It is important to us that he is coming at a busy period and will thicken up the squad, especially at centre.

“It was important that we got a genuine centre in our ranks to help get consistency in other areas and get more competition for places- something we have not had for a number of weeks.

“Matty is a young player who is very ambitious and he wants to catapult his own career and he will get an opportunity over the next month.

“I’d like to thank (Saints CEO) Mike Rush for allowing this loan move to happen.”