Leigh land Hull youngster Rawsthorne

Leigh Centurions have signed Hull FC youngster Nick Rawsthorne on a one-month loan.

Rawsthorne, 21, made his debut for the Black and Whites against Leigh during the recent double header weekend and scored two tries in their defeat to Catalans.

“It will be a great move for him to continue his development with the aim of becoming a regular Super League player.

“In the short time he has been with us he has shown that he has a real opportunity to compete with us for a regular starting spot from next season and beyond.”

Leigh head coach Neil Jukes added: “Nick is a player we identified a number of weeks ago when he was playing for York and given we were aware Curtis Naughton was going to Australia we were left with only two genuine wingers in our squad.

“It was important to get some strike back on the wing and Nick will come into contention for this week’s game against Widnes Vikings. He has a phenomenal strike rate and will ease the pressure on the whole back line.”