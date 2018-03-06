Leigh land Lilley on loan

Leigh Centurions have signed Jordan Lilley on a one-month loan deal from Leeds Rhinos.

The 21-year-old has yet to make an appearance for the Rhinos this season and has been offered the opportunity to get match practice with the struggling Centurions.

An injury to Ben Reynolds in Leigh’s latest defeat to Featherstone left them without a halfback to partner Drew Hutchison, but Lilley will be in contention to play in the club’s Championship clash with Halifax on Sunday.

Leigh chairman Mike Latham said: “When you are in a circle of negativity results wise it is hard to break and Jordan’s signing gives everyone at the club a big boost. With Ben Reynolds being injured last weekend we had an urgent need for a halfback and we would like to offer our sincere thanks to Gary Hetherington and Brian McDermott at Leeds Rhinos for allowing Jordan to join us.

“If things work out favourably for all parties there is a possibility the loan deal can be extended. Jordan is a talented young player who has already got a lot of first-team experience under his belt and I am looking forward to seeing him play in the Leigh Centurions jersey.

“Hopefully a large number of our supporters will be making the trip to Halifax on Sunday to cheer on Jordan and the boys as we look to get our season back on track.”