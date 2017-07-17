Leigh land Saints forward Richards

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have signed St Helens forward Greg Richards on a one-and-a-half-year deal.

The 22-year-old joined Saints in 2011 and made 73 appearances for the club, including a role in the 2013 Grand Final victory over Wigan Warriors.

But he has found his chances limited this year, making just three appearances and most recently playing for Sheffield Eagles on dual-registration terms.

He becomes the latest player to join the Centurions before the transfer deadline on Friday, following the likes of Daniel Mortimer to the club.

“Greg has been at an elite club for a number of years and played a lot of games,” said Leigh head coach Neil Jukes.

“He is going to bring good habits and plenty of experience, even though he has youth on his side.

“Greg has really bought into our vision and what we want to achieve at Leigh Centurions. He sees the opportunities that are in front of us but first of all wants to be part of achieving our goals of maintaining our Super League status.

“Greg will add competition and energy to the middles and he has shown he can do it at the highest level.”

Saints CEO Mike Rush added: “It’s always tough when a player who has been through the system at the club leaves for pastures new.”

“Greg has been here a long time; with me in the Academy and also in the first team set up.

“He has always been the utmost professional and, at just 22, has his best years ahead of him.

“There has been strong competition for places here this season though and therefore, reluctantly, it made sense to allow him to join Leigh.

“We wish him the very best in his future career.”