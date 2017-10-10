Leigh let Paterson go

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions will not be offering Cory Paterson a new contract.

TotalRL believes the 30-year-old has been informed he will not be staying at the club ahead of their return to the Championship, with the Centurions deciding against offering him a new deal.

The former Salford Red Devils star had one-year left on his deal with the club after signing on a three-year deal ahead of the 2016 season.

But with relegation meaning all contracts are null and void, Leigh have decided to part ways with the forward.

Paterson isn’t the only player expected to leave the club, with League Express reporting on Monday that Josh Drinkwater will also leave Leigh Sports Village following relegation.

Samisoni Langi, Glenn Stewart and Atelea Vea have also been linked with an exit from the club, with the trio linked with Hull Kingston Rovers.

