Leigh lose Tonga to bicep injury

Leigh Centurions centre Willie Tonga is set to miss almost three months of action following a bicep injury.

Neil Jukes confirmed that the 33-year-old had suffered a ‘freak’ injury, stalling what has been an injury-ravaged career at LSV.

Tonga has made just nine appearances since joining the club at the start of 2016, with his latest setback expected to leave him on the sidelines for the next 10 weeks.

“We want to get Willie back but we have to be patient with him,” Jukes said,

“His bicep came off the joint and he’s had it pinned now. We expect him to be out for 10 weeks.”

As a result, Jukes confirmed they would have to bolster their squad should they pick up another significant injury.

“We are probably one away from having to do something but we are not desperate.”