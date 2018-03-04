Leigh lose again as Toronto return to winning ways in style

Leigh Centurions’ dismal start to the season hit a new low after losing to Featherstone 38-30.

Once again, the Centurions surrendered a second-half lead, with former favourite Martyn Ridyard returning to haunt the Leythers as he scored two tries.

Ben Crooks had scored a hat-trick for the visitors, who had Kieron Purtill in charge following the resignation of Neil Jukes on Monday.

But they couldn’t hold off Rovers, who secured a fourth win in five games with Luke Briscoe’s late try. Leigh have now won just one of their opening five games.

Meanwhile, Toronto overcame last week’s defeat to London with a 52-12 hammering of Swinton.

Ryan Brierley, Jake Butler-Fleming and Blake Wallace all scored twice for the Wolfpack, who are one point adrift of London, Toulouse and Featherstone at the top of the Championship.