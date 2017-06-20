Leigh name 19-man squad for Widnes clash

2 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have named loanee Nick Rawsthorne in their 19 man squad to face Widnes on Thursday night.

Rawsthorne goes straight into the squad following his arrival from Hull FC on a month-long deal.

The 21 year-old is one of four changes made to the squad that beat Wigan 50-34 last time out.

Joining Rawsthorne in to the 19 is centre Ben Crooks and forwards James Green and Atelea Vae. Out of the squad are Gregg McNally, Matty Fleming, Jamie Acton and Curtis Naughton, who has decided to leave the UK to be closer to his family in Australia.

19-man squad in full: 1 Mitch Brown, 29 Lachlan Burr, 3 Ben Crooks, 5 Matty Dawson, 7 Josh Drinkwater, 22 James Green, 19 Ryan Hampshire, 13 Harrison Hansen, 21 Liam Hood, 23 Sam Hopkins, 16 Antoni Maria, 11 Cory Paterson, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 32 Nick Rawsthorne, 20 Ben Reynolds, 12 Glenn Stewart, 15 Danny Tickle, 17 Atelea Vea, 10 Dayne Weston.