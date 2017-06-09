Leigh owner to reward players with holiday following Wigan triumph

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions owner Derek Beaumont is set to send the squad on holiday following their victory over Wigan Warriors.

The Centurions defeated Wigan for the first time in 33 years on Thursday night, defeating the World Champions 50-34.

It was a result that moved the Leythers off the bottom of the league table, but speaking to Sky Sports, Beaumont insisted the victory was more important than the implications to the league table, and he would subsequently reward his players.

Beaumont has previously helped fund trips abroad for his squad of players after they reached objectives that had been set. This year the goal was to obtain a top eight finish, however, the Centurions supremo insists they grabbed ‘the carrot’ after defeating their borough rivals.

“We set a goal. The last two years they’ve won the carrot, we’ve been to Benidorm and Magaluf and Portugal. But that’s gone because the carrot was to make the top eight,” he said.

“But I’ll tell you, there’s 99% of the Leigh fans on those terraces tonight that would swap being in the top eight losing to Wigan, for being in the Million Pound Game providing you beat Wigan tonight, that’s more important to the people of Leigh.

“So I’m going to give it them tonight, one game can win it you, so there you go, go beat Wigan and you’ll get it, that’s what they did.

“I don’t normally speak in the dressing room but I did off the back of that and I said ‘listen, don’t do it for Harrison, don’t do it for me, don’t do it for Jukesy, don’t even do it for yourselves, do it for the massive army of Leigh people who it means the world to’.

“The bragging rights of beating Wigan, whatever it is in a competitive game, I don’t think they’ve done it since I was nine of 10 years old, is huge.”