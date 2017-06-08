Leigh put 50 past Wigan

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions beat Wigan Warriors for the first time in 33 years as they defeated the World Champions 50-34.

A high-scoring contest ultimately saw the defending Super League champions suffer a seventh straight game without a victory, while Leigh moved off the bottom of the table and within three points of the top eight.

For Wigan, their latest defeat was a major dent to their top four hopes and left them just four points above the bottom four with fixtures at Huddersfield, Widnes and Catalans next up.

Both sides played their part in an entertaining contest, although neither head coach was understandably satisfied with the defensive efforts on show.

Ryan Hampshire, Danny Tickle and Lachlan Burr all scored for the Leythers in the first half to establish a 20-14 half-time lead, with Liam Marshall, Josh Ganson and George Williams responding for the Warriors.

Oliver Gildart scored on his return from a two-month layoff to cut the deficit to two points, but second-half tries through Mitch Brown, Liam Hood, Cory Paterson and Matty Dawson secured victory for Leigh despite Frank-Paul Nuuausala, Joe Burgess and Ganson scoring for Shaun Wane’s struggling side.

Leigh: McNally, Dawson, Brown, Paterson, Hampshire, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Acton, Pelissier, Weston, Tickle, Hansen, Stewart. Subs: Hood, Maria, Burr, Hopkins.

Wigan: Tierney, Davies, Burgess, Gildart, Marshall, Williams, Leuluai, Nuuausala, McIlorum, Sutton, Isa, Wells, J. Tomkins. Subs: Tautai, Navarrete, Ganson, Forsyth.