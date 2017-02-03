Leigh release England international Smith

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions have parted company with fullback Lee Smith by mutual consent.

Smith, 30, was part of the Leigh side that earned promotion to Super League last year, scoring 12 tries in 23 appearances.

However, the arrival of several players in his position has seen him move down the pecking order ahead of the season, and the two parties have agreed to go their separate ways.

“As a coach and as a club we are indebted to Lee for his contribution last season,” said head coach Neil Jukes.

“He came in and immediately provided experience, versatility and solidity across a number of positions and helped us pull everything together.

“This year, unfortunately, things haven’t worked out for Lee in pre-season and we have mutually agreed a compromise. Lee is a cracking lad, respectful, well mannered and a gentleman and he leaves with no hard feelings either way. Lee and his family will always be welcome at Leigh Centurions in the future.”

Chairman Derek Beaumont added: “Professional Rugby League whilst a sport is also a business and unfortunately that means at times difficult decisions are made.

“I am a great believer in being honest with people and that is a trait Neil Jukes has. Lee is a top quality Rugby League player proven at the highest level with international honours. He has achieved everything in the game and it has been a privilege to have had him represent our club.”