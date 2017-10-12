Leigh release Hopkins – despite signing new three-year deal just four months ago

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Sam Hopkins has been told he will not be offered a new deal by Leigh Centurions.

The prop forward, who will represent Wales at the 2017 World Cup, has been informed that he will not be given an opportunity to remain with the club next year after they suffered relegation to the Championship.

He only signed a new three-year deal with Leigh back in June, but that contract has been made null and void after their Million Pound Game defeat.

The 27-year-old is now on the lookout for a new club.

“I was gobsmacked when they told me they were releasing me,” Hopkins told the Leigh Journal.

“I am devastated and didn’t see it coming. I haven’t got an agent and I haven’t spoken to any other clubs.

“I am back to square one and I don’t know know what I am going to do.”