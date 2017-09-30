Leigh relegated to Championship after defeat to Catalans

0 SHARES Facebook Twitter Google Pinterest Stumbleupon

Leigh Centurions suffered relegation to the Kingstone Press Championship after losing to Catalans in the Million Pound Game.

The Leythers, who ended a 10-year wait to return to Super League last year, were condemned to an instant return to the second flight after losing 22-10 to the French side.

Neil Jukes’ side controlled the opening 50 minutes of the game before ill-discipline, a constant problem throughout the season, allowed the Dragons to dominate proceedings and score three second-half tries.

Leigh ended a cagey first-half 6-4 ahead thanks to Matty Dawson’s converted try, with Iain Thornley replying for the Dragons.

But when James Clare scored early in the first-half, Leigh appeared to be on their way to survival.

However, they started to concede a stack of penalties, and Steve McNamara’s side took control. Lewis Tierney brought the game level before Luke Walsh edged them ahead with a penalty.

Tierney and Fouad Yaha would score further tries to put the game beyond doubt, and inflict relegation on the Centurions.

Centurions: Hampshire, Dawson, Crooks, Fleming, Clare, Reynolds, Drinkwater, Maria, Higham, Tickle, Paterson, Stewart, Burr. Subs: Hood, Hopkins, Hansen, Richards.

Tries: Dawson, Clare

Goals: Reynolds (1)

Dragons: Tierney, Duport, Thonley, Williame, Yaha, Walsh, Myler, Moa, Aiton, Bousequet, Anderson, Horo, Bird. Subs: Garcia, Baitieri, Albert, Margalet.

Tries: Thornley, Tierney (2), Yaha

Goal: Walsh (5)