Leigh reveal new away kit

Leigh have revealed their new away kit for the 2018 season.

The Leythers will wear a predominantly light blue strip with black across the chest, a similar look to previous London Broncos jerseys.

“After the successful launch of the home kit in November we are delighted to reveal the away kit design,” the club’s commercial director Jason Huyton said.

“The design is fresh, modern and distinctive and is sure to be very popular with our valued supporters. We are delighted to continue our relationship with Kukri and again thank all our valued kit sponsors for their tremendous support.”